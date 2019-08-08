105-degree heat index expected as decreasing rain chances raise temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to be a very hot, typical summer day in Central Florida Thursday, and the rain chances are decreasing.
"As the rain chance goes down, temperatures will go up," Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
There is a 40% chance of storms. The average high temperature will be 92 degrees with a heat index of 105 degrees.
"Highs will be in the 90s the next several days. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will be as high as 107 degrees (the next few days) in spots," Shields said.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night with a low average temperature of 75 degrees.
"While the rain chance is lower, there will still be some summertime storms, and some could be strong," Shields said.
If you are headed to the beach, the rip currents are moderate. Remember to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.
Get ready for some heat! See ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/SmzwztNw25— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 8, 2019
