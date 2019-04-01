0 A cold front brings rain, brief cooldown

A cold front is slowly making its way down the Florida Peninsula, producing rain across Central Florida just in time for the afternoon commute.

The rain has become more widespread and there could be some embedded isolated storms, producing lightning during the rest of the afternoon. Showers will linger through the evening and slowly taper off during Tuesday morning, giving way to peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures Monday afternoon have remain in the low to mid-70s due to the thick cloud coverage and will drop to the mid-60s overnight.

The front is moving slowly, losing its oomph. It is now expected to bring a big swing in temperatures, the winds will be slow to respond as the front will stay lingering across Central Florida. During Tuesday morning, the winds will still be mainly out of the southwest, shifting from the north by the afternoon.

By sunset on Tuesday the skies will clear. With the winds out of the north the temperatures will drop quickly and feel chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the east central Florida beaches, please swim near a lifeguard, if you must.

By Wednesday the sunshine will be present, and conditions will be nice, but the winds will shift and the clouds return to the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s Thursday and by Friday moisture will return with a front approaching and producing another round of showers.

Wet evening commute setting up! I'll have the latest live on @WFTV, and download our *NEW* Severe Weather Center 9 weather app! pic.twitter.com/0dtAe0VSMb — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) April 1, 2019

We will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you the latest on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. with chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry.

