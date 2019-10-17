  • Watching the tropics: Disturbance in Gulf could bring rainy days to Central Florida

    Updated:

    THURSDAY’S FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and cooler

     

    • Average high temperature: 89.

     

    • Average Low temperature: 68.

     

    • No rain expected.

     

    • Rip current risk at the beach is LOW.

     

    WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Tropical impacts bring rain, storms

     

    • Friday has a 30% chance of rain.

     

    • Saturday has a 60% chance of rain and storms.

     

    • Sunday has a 40% chance of rain and storms.

     

    EYE ON THE TROPICS: Gulf disturbance

     

    • Good chance (70%) of seeing the next tropical system.

     

    • If named, it will be Nestor.

     

    • If the system tracks west, Central Florida will be drier.

     

    • If the system tracks east, rain will hit Central Florida.

     

    For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

