Watching the tropics: Disturbance in Gulf could bring rainy days to Central Florida

THURSDAY’S FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and cooler
- Average high temperature: 89.
- Average Low temperature: 68.
- No rain expected.
- Rip current risk at the beach is LOW.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Tropical impacts bring rain, storms
- Friday has a 30% chance of rain.
- Saturday has a 60% chance of rain and storms.
- Sunday has a 40% chance of rain and storms.
EYE ON THE TROPICS: Gulf disturbance
- Good chance (70%) of seeing the next tropical system.
- If named, it will be Nestor.
- If the system tracks west, Central Florida will be drier.
- If the system tracks east, rain will hit Central Florida.
For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
