A total solar eclipse comes to South America; where you can watch

The first total solar eclipse since 2017 is coming, this time to South America.

The astronomical event will be seen in parts of Chile and Argentina and if you are in a boat along the path of totality in the southern Pacific Ocean.

The path of totality is about 100 miles wide and it will first enter near La Serena, Chile, starting at 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday. La Serena is a city with a population of about 200,000, located about 250 miles north of Santiago, Chile’s capital.

The total eclipse will travel across narrow Chile, crossing over Argentina and barely missing Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, by about 50 miles. Since it is winter in the Southern Hemisphere, sunset is earlier, and the sun will be close to the horizon once it comes close to the east coast of Argentina. The total solar eclipse will end at 5:40 p.m.

South America gets lucky with TWO total solar eclipses in TWO years. After tomorrow's total solar eclipse, the very next one also occurs in South America, again crossing over Chile and Argentina! Here's a comparison of both paths of totality. pic.twitter.com/JtEB6txATp — National Eclipse (@NationalEclipse) July 1, 2019

JUST A REMINDER: During a total solar eclipse, the moon blocks the sun, turning the day to night, at least for a few minutes.

This will be the first total solar eclipse since the one experienced across the nation in Aug. 21, 2017. Known as the Great American Eclipse, the last solar eclipse crossed the entire U.S., entering on Pacific coast and exiting through the Carolinas.

Positioning for the #solareclipse tomorrow in #Chile now flying abreast the Andes at sunrise — my first sight of these spectacular mountains — absolutely breathtaking!!! pic.twitter.com/rjKtnrthYT — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) July 1, 2019

On that date, Central Florida was not in the path of totality, but we did experience a partial solar eclipse that stopped the city shortly after 2 p.m. What a day!

On average, a total solar eclipse happens at a specific location every 360 years. It’s a different experience in every location. Luckily, if you can’t travel to where the next total solar eclipse will happen, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your location, via wftv.com. We've got you!

For future reference; the next total eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. will happen on April 8, 2024 it will be visible from Texas to the North East.



Who’s getting ready for tomorrow's #solareclipse? Visible on Earth from the Pacific Ocean, Chile and Argentina, our Proba-2 satellite will see FOUR partial eclipses from its viewpoint in Earth orbit.



🎥 Simulated view and more info: https://t.co/F1LOoQDFZr pic.twitter.com/iERFRdlfTf — ESA (@esa) July 1, 2019

ONE DAY to go until TOTALITY over SOUTH AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/tZ9EVG7QPR — National Eclipse (@NationalEclipse) July 1, 2019

