A wet week continues into the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A very wet week will continue into the weekend as scattered showers and storms remain possible for Central Florida.
Areas that have seen dry skies for the first half of the day have an increased chance for seeing some afternoon storm development.
There is about a 40% chance for showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening.
Meanwhile, daytime highs will hit the upper 80s and 90s.
As we head into next week, there is some tropical moisture that's going to give rain chances an extra boost.
