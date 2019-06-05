Afternoon showers here to stay; lightning may spark fires

The rain, rain isn’t planning on going away anytime soon.
Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the wet weather pattern is settling in with afternoon showers becoming the norm for the rest of the week.
About half of Central Florida should receive measurable rain this afternoon. The sea breezes, from both coasts, will spark afternoon storms, which will last through the early evening.
Seminole county is under a burn ban. Today's big worry is lightning, the dry vegetation and soil we have across Central Florida. Although 5 out of 6 fires are started by humans, natural causes such as lightning can easy spark fires. Make sure to avoid burning or doing any activities that involve fire.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 94. The average high for Orlando for this time of the year is 90 degrees. Temperatures will continue to be above average for the rest of the week and feeling close, if not in the tripe digits. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors.
