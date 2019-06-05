  • Afternoon showers here to stay: Rain chances to stick around all week

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    The rain, rain isn’t planning on going away anytime soon.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the wet weather pattern is settling in with afternoon showers becoming the norm for the rest of the week.

    

    She said Central Floridians can expect a 40- to 50-percent chance of rain from Tuesday until at least early next week.

    Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 94. But Crimi said the increased rain chances are expected to cool things down slightly with highs down to 92 over the weekend and 90 next week.

    Watch your full five-day forecast below:

