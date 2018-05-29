Alberto downgraded to depression: Afternoon storms expected across Central Florida

Forecasters warn Alberto is a still-menacing depression after its Memorial Day landfall, scattering heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.
Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle and then weakened to a depression overnight as it churned inland.
There is a 60 percent chance of afternoon rain and storms Tuesday, with a high of 87 degrees and very humid, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and a low of 73 degrees.
Rise & shine! Afternoon storms on the way for some. I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/HkLa2ZwqO5— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 29, 2018
