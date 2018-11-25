Coastal Flood Advisory
Last Updated: 17:15 PM. Saturday, Nov 24, 2018 EST
Until 03:00 AM. Sunday, Nov 25, 2018
FLZ124-125-133-138-GAZ154-166-251000- /O.EXT.KJAX.CF.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-181125T2000Z/ /O.EXT.KJAX.RP.S.0040.000000T0000Z-181125T0000Z/ Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- Coastal Glynn-Coastal Camden- 129 PM EST Sat Nov 24 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST SUNDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * LOCATIONS...All southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coastal locations. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding along the Atlantic Coast, intracoastal Waterway and adjacent estuaries around high tide. Low lying roads, boat ramps and some parking lots will be impacted by high tidal levels. * RIP CURRENT RISK...High risk of rip currents. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that high astronomical tides will generate flooding of low areas along the shore and inland estuaries. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. && $$
