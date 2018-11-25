Special Weather Statement
Last Updated: 01:09 AM. Sunday, Nov 25, 2018 EST
Until 06:00 AM. Sunday, Nov 25, 2018
FLZ035>038-040-251100- Gilchrist-Alachua-Putnam-Inland Flagler-Marion- Including the cities of Trenton, Gainesville, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Bostwick, Carraway, Palatka, Bunnell, Espanola, Andalusia, Anthony, Burbank, Ocala, Ocala Airport, and Weirsdale 105 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018 ...AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER PARTS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA THIS MORNING... Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to one quarter mile or less over parts of northeast Florida early this morning. Areas affected will include the I-75 corridor from near Gainesville to the Ocala area...and near Welaka. Motorists should use caution when encountering areas of dense fog this morning. $$
