Coastal Flood Statement

    FLZ025-032-033-037-038-125-133-138-262200- /O.CAN.KJAX.CF.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-181126T2200Z/ /O.NEW.KJAX.CF.S.0005.181126T2031Z-181126T2200Z/ Inland Duval-Clay-Inland St. Johns-Putnam-Inland Flagler- Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- 331 PM EST Mon Nov 26 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...ELEVATED WATER LEVELS CONTINUE REST OF TODAY... * LOCATIONS...Northeast Florida coastal locations...and the St. Johns River basin. * TIDAL DEPARTURE...Around half a foot above predicted tides. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Elevated water levels with only isolated instances of minor flooding for intracoastal Waterway, St. Johns River and adjacent estuaries around high tide. $$

