Coastal Flood Statement

FLZ025-032-033-037-038-125-133-138-262200-
/O.CAN.KJAX.CF.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-181126T2200Z/
/O.NEW.KJAX.CF.S.0005.181126T2031Z-181126T2200Z/
Inland Duval-Clay-Inland St. Johns-Putnam-Inland Flagler-
Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler-
331 PM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...ELEVATED WATER LEVELS CONTINUE REST OF TODAY...
* LOCATIONS...Northeast Florida coastal locations...and the St.
Johns River basin.
* TIDAL DEPARTURE...Around half a foot above predicted tides.
* COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Elevated water levels with only isolated
instances of minor flooding for intracoastal Waterway, St. Johns
River and adjacent estuaries around high tide.
$$
