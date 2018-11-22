FLZ124-125-133-138-GAZ154-166-222100-
/O.NEW.KJAX.WI.Y.0011.181123T0000Z-181124T0000Z/
Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler-
Coastal Glynn-Coastal Camden-
Including the cities of Amelia City, Fernandina Beach, Yulee,
Arlington, Jacksonville, Oceanway, Tallyrand, Ponte Vedra Beach,
Durbin, Palm Valley, Anastasia, Saint Augustine, Palm Coast,
Jekyll Island, Glynn Haven, Sea Island, St. Simons,
Country Club Estate, Dock Junction, Dover Bluff, Kingsland,
and Dungeness
249 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST
Friday.
* WINDS...Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph.
* TIMING...Beginning this evening and continuing tonight through
Friday and decreasing Friday Night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds greater than
25 mph are expected for at least an hour, with gusts of 35 to
57 mph at any time.
Minor damage to trees, power lines, and property are possible
with wind of this magnitude. Motorists in high profiles vehicles
are advised to use caution until the wind subsides. Strong winds
can topple trees, blow weakened roofs off houses, and down power
lines. Take precautions to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and
any other loose outdoor objects.
&&
$$
