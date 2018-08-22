Amid environmental crisis on both coasts, state works to reassure tourists

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tourism in Florida supports almost one and a half million jobs, accounting for 10% of the state's GDP.
But that could be impacted as the state deals with an environmental crisis on both coasts.
Toxic algae on the Atlantic Coast coupled with the red tide on the Gulf Coast has led many visitors to stay away.
Seven counties are already under a state of emergency, with Gov. Rick Scott spending $15 million on the red tide.
The money from Scott includes $900,000 to clean up the dead marine life, $100,000 for research and $500,000 for marketing assistance for Visit Florida; the state’s tourism marketing arm.
The budget for Visit Florida for this year is already $76 million.
“What happens if we lose one percent of Florida tourism, billions of dollars in economic impact, thousands of jobs, it affects everyone,” says Robert Weissert of Florida Tax-Watch.
“Even if you think, well I don’t work in the service industry it won’t affect me, it absolutely does.”
In 2017, Florida broke records for tourism, with the first quarter of 2018 showing an increase as well.
However, recent numbers since the outbreak of the crisis have not been released.
