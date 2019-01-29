0 Another cold front strikes Central Florida; chilly (2) days ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another cold front is on the way to reinforce the already cool temperatures we have in place and give a short-lived push to a cold day.

The next front arrives Tuesday night. It will be mainly dry, but it will provide an extra shot of cold air over Florida. There is a low chance for a brief shower west of Orlando. After sunset, as the front enters the area, the clouds will settle in through much of the overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-40s across much of Central Florida, and some suburbs could experience temperatures in the upper 30s. The day will start out cloudy, the clouds will struggle to clear, it will be partly cloudy most of the day and the temperatures will stay in the upper 50s. The winds will be from the north between 5 to 10 mph.

HI!! Another cold start - and another front arrives tonight. I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/TWeOpiDIHW — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 29, 2019

The clouds will be very limited Thursday morning, allowing the temperatures to fall to the low 40s. Nice conditions will continue Thursday. The difference will be the winds shifting to the east-northeast between 10-15 mph. This will bring a bit more humidity and modify the temperatures a bit. Highs on Thursday will get to the upper 60s.

Significant moisture moves in on Friday, increasing shower chances to 30 to 40 percent during the afternoon and evening, with highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers are also in the forecast for Saturday as the moisture continues to move in, and the constant winds from the east will bring temperatures up to the low to mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday.

