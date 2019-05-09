Another hot afternoon, storms to dampen commute; Mother's day forecast

Summer-like weather continues Thursday with hot temperatures and very muggy.
The temperatures are quickly climbing through the afternoon to near 90 degrees and feeling a bit warmer. If you are working outdoors, make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade often. Also, ultraviolet rays are extremely high, so sunscreen should be your best friend, especially this time of the year.
HOUR-BY-HOUR IN YOUR CITY
Storms this afternoon will develop after 3 p.m. The west coast sea breeze will be stronger this afternoon. Higher rain and storm chances are present for Lake and Polk counties. Spotty showers will build over the east coast and move in slowly.
Since the storms will be moving very slow, there could be high rainfall amounts over spotty areas. Some storms could produce 2 inches of rain whenever they spark in the afternoon.
READ MORE: FLORIDA'S EXTREME HEAT
THE COMMUTE ON I-4
Along I-4, there will likely be some storms developing and lightning moving very slowly between 4 and 6 p.m. Storms will slowly diminish after sunset and by 9 p.m., most of Central Florida will be rain-free, with only a few moderate showers over Polk and south Osceola counties.
THE FORECAST
We will have a carbon copy of the weather conditions to end the work week and on Saturday, afternoon storms, some developed by the sea breeze and hot temperatures.
MOTHER’S DAY
A weak front will arrive and bring about a 50 percent chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will continue to be in the low 90s.
We are closely monitoring the evolution of the next front and will continue to update you on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. with chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry.
Our digital certified meteorologist, Irene Sans, will keep you updated throughout the clock on wftv.com/weather and on our WFTV Weather app.
