ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents can expect another hot summer day Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-90s with a heat index ranging from 100 to 110 degrees.
If you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time, exercise caution as dehydration will happen quickly, and heat illness may occur.
There is a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms in the area.
Central Florida can expect a wet week ahead as the kids go back to school with highs in the low 90s.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Central Florida: It's hot, we know. But why isn't there an official warning?
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}