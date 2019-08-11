  • Another hot summer day

    By: Kassandra Crimi , Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents can expect another hot summer day Sunday.

    Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-90s with a heat index ranging from 100 to 110 degrees.

    If you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time, exercise caution as dehydration will happen quickly, and heat illness may occur. 

    There is a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms in the area. 

    Central Florida can expect a wet week ahead as the kids go back to school with highs in the low 90s.

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

    Central Florida: It's hot, we know. But why isn't there an official warning?

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories