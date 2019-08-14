Another soggy day in Central Florida; storms, flooding risk

It was a rainy start in parts of Central Florida Wednesday, leading to a higher than usual chance of afternoon storms.
“It’ll be active again, and today, we aren’t waiting until the afternoon for rain – there was already some around this morning,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The ground is already saturated across much of Central Florida. Expect the showers and storms to produce flooding in areas where substantial rain has fallen in days past. More flood advisories will continue to be issued today.
The high temperature will be 91 degrees, with an low temperature of 76 degrees.
“It will pick up around midday and when the kids are getting out of school. Two to three inches of rain is possible in spots, leading to street flooding,” Shields said.
Make sure to stay away from flooded areas. Poor drainage areas may easily flood.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 14, 2019
Turn Around Don't Drown.
Advertencia por inundación. Zonas con mal drenaje pueden inundarse. Calles pueden estar inundadas, no intente cruzar. Tome vía alterna #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/2rCdShEleY
If you encounter a flooded street, please make sure to take al alternate route. Water may be deeper than expected. Only 6 inches of rain can cause a car to stall.
The rest of the week is expected to be wet and hot, with the rain chances lowering to 50% by the weekend.
