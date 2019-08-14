  • Another soggy day in Central Florida; storms, flooding risk

    By: Brian Shields , Kelly Healey , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    It was a rainy start in parts of Central Florida Wednesday, leading to a higher than usual chance of afternoon storms.

     

    Related Headlines

    “It’ll be active again, and today, we aren’t waiting until the afternoon for rain – there was already some around this morning,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

     

    The ground is already saturated across much of Central Florida. Expect the showers and storms to produce flooding in areas where substantial rain has fallen in days past. More flood advisories will continue to be issued today.


    The high temperature will be 91 degrees, with an low temperature of 76 degrees.

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

    “It will pick up around midday and when the kids are getting out of school. Two to three inches of rain is possible in spots, leading to street flooding,” Shields said.

     

     

    If you encounter a flooded street, please make sure to take al alternate route. Water may be deeper than expected. Only 6 inches of rain can cause a car to stall. 

    The rest of the week is expected to be wet and hot, with the rain chances lowering to 50% by the weekend.

    Know the difference: Heat exhaustion vs. Heatstroke

    Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

     

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories