0 April showers? Cold front brings rain, storms to Central Florida Friday

Although we are still in the dry season, April has been drier than average so far for Orlando and Melbourne, but not for Sanford and Daytona Beach. The showers arriving on Friday could even out the rain gauge game for the areas where April’s rainfall is still at deficit.

Thursday will be another (mostly) picture-perfect day across Central Florida, but temperatures will be warmer than previous days, and you may notice a few more clouds. Highs will reach 90 degrees across most of Central Florida, with the winds coming from the south-southwest.

A front is on the way! I'm timing out some storms & the weekend changes, now on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/lsC8cylTLa — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 25, 2019

Winds along the east central coast of Florida

After a stretch of sunny and warm conditions, a cold front sweeps over Central Florida Friday, bringing showers and the cahnce for some strong to severe storms. Rain will enter the area by 7 a.m. over Marion County. By 9 a.m., skies will be mostly cloudy and moderate to heavier showers will likely be over I-4. There could also be some strong to severe storms traveling over Orange, Seminole and Voluisa counties at this time. If this is the time when you are traveling to work or school, make sure to take your time or leave a bit earlier Friday. The main threat with the storms will be damaging wind gusts and hail. There is a low risk for tornadoes.

There's a lower end risk for a couple strong to severe storms tomorrow.

Main threats will be winds over 40mph.

Some storms could reach our northern areas as early as sunrise. pic.twitter.com/BAuBPqWFto — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 25, 2019

Most showers will not stay aligned and sweep over Central Florida as with other cold fronts as this cold will be weakening as it moves over Florida. Some scattered showers may still be passing by during the lunch hour through the early afternoon. By 4 p.m. the front will be south of Central Florida and weather will improve. Friday evening will be clearing with temperatures in the mid-60s.

As this front weakens and a high-pressure system parks just to our northwest, the high temperatures will be slightly cooler, only reaching the mid-80s on Saturday, but back to the upper 80s on Sunday. It will bring drier air on Saturday, which will make it feel very comfortable for outdoor activities, such as the Puerto Rican Parade.

