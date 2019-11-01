Autumn arrives: Cool, comfortable weekend ahead across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - You feel that? It finally feels like fall in Central Florida. Temperatures are set to stay lower through the weekend than they have in weeks. What to expect from the weekend ahead:
- Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 78 with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures will dip to 68.
- Saturday will warm up slightly, with the high reaching 82 and a 20 percent chance of rain.
- Another front is set to blow through in time for Sunday when dry temperatures and a high of 77 make for a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors.
Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
