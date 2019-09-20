  • Awesome weekend ahead: Sunny skies, cooler temps forecast across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Beautiful weather is rolling into Central Florida just in time for the weekend.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Floridians can expect an awesome weekend of weather ahead with highs in the mid- to upper 80s with minimal chances of rain Friday through Sunday.

    Related Headlines

    "It's a great forecast overall," Shields said.

    Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast

    Shields said Friday will be a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph, which will help keep temperatures cool.

    He said highs on Friday are running 3 to 4 degrees below average.

    "It's going to be a wonderful day ahead," he said.

    More good news: He said Florida is clear from any current threats from the tropics.

    Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest forecast.

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories