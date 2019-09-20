Awesome weekend ahead: Sunny skies, cooler temps forecast across Central Florida

Beautiful weather is rolling into Central Florida just in time for the weekend.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Floridians can expect an awesome weekend of weather ahead with highs in the mid- to upper 80s with minimal chances of rain Friday through Sunday.
Related Headlines
"It's a great forecast overall," Shields said.
Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast
Shields said Friday will be a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph, which will help keep temperatures cool.
He said highs on Friday are running 3 to 4 degrees below average.
"It's going to be a wonderful day ahead," he said.
More good news: He said Florida is clear from any current threats from the tropics.
September 20, 2019
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest forecast.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}