0 Bag of weather treats: A spring end to the week, before a winter MLK day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just a reminder, it is still winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and the coldest temperatures of the season, so far, could come during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Frequent fronts have brought fluctuations in temperatures the last couple of weeks. This week has not been the exception, after a cold start to the week, we will end it with pring-like conditions. Highs will reach the mid-to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday, mornings in the low 50s.

TRANSITION DAY! Jacket start - nicer afternoon. I'm tracking our big weekend front, on Channel 9 this morning. I'll see you on TV! pic.twitter.com/K1l3kmPQjj — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 17, 2019

It will feel a bit less dry as the winds will shift from the south-southeast providing a bit more warmth and humidity. The cloud coverage will increase during the afternoon hours on Saturday and rain chances will increase after sunset.

As the next cold front approaches the rain will also pick-up of along the state. Expect Sunday morning to be mostly cloudy and rainy, the showers will start to taper off during the afternoon but the clouds will hold high temperatures in the low 60s across Central Florida. The temperatures will feel colder because the winds will be strong out of the north between 15 to 20 mph with stronger gusts.

Martin Luther King Jr. will start off with a very cold morning, mid to upper 30s just before sunrise, the sky will remain sunny with high temperatures only reaching around 58 degrees. Winds out of the north but much more relaxed, between 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will rebound to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before another front sweeps over Florida next Thursday.

Chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry will be live starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 9 with the latest model runs and fin tunning the arrival time of the cold front.



Follow the team from Severe Weather Center 9:



Not near a TV?

Click here to watch Eyewitness News live on WFTV Now

© 2019 Cox Media Group.