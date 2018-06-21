0 Pack the umbrella and a bottle of water for the first day of summer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ready or not, summer is officially here.

The summer solstice came at 6:07 a.m., bringing a first day of summer with temperatures in the 90s as well as a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Those showers could develop as soon as the late morning. There could be widespread showers and storms during the lunch hour and early afternoon, according to certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie.

We are back to a higher rain chance today as our summer pattern kicks back in.

Showers and storms will break out in the late morning hours and become widespread this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CHy1Bp0rIK — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 21, 2018

Most of Central Florida will be in the mid-90s Thursday with the heat index into the 100s.

Summer officially arrives in just minutes this morning at 6:07am. But, let's be honest, it's felt like summer here for awhile. pic.twitter.com/yMMYj3HKSx — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 21, 2018

McCranie said storms and showers become more likely as we get closer to the weekend.

Many of our Channel 9 viewers said they plan to stay inside with the air conditioning. Others said they plan to go to the beach.

