  • Pack the umbrella and a bottle of water for the first day of summer

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ready or not, summer is officially here.

    The summer solstice came at 6:07 a.m., bringing a first day of summer with temperatures in the 90s as well as a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

    Related Headlines

    Watch live: Dopper 9 HD

    Those showers could develop as soon as the late morning. There could be widespread showers and storms during the lunch hour and early afternoon, according to certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie.

    Watch: 5-day forecast

    Most of Central Florida will be in the mid-90s Thursday with the heat index into the 100s.

    McCranie said storms and showers become more likely as we get closer to the weekend.

    How do you plan to beat the heat?

    Read: The dangers of high temperatures, and how to avoid them

    Many of our Channel 9 viewers said they plan to stay inside with the air conditioning. Others said they plan to go to the beach.

    Show us how you’re beating the heat. Tag us on Facebook and Twitter using #stormalert9.

    Download: Free WFTV news and weather apps

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pack the umbrella and a bottle of water for the first day of summer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hot dog: 5 ways to keep pets safe in hot weather; what to do during heatstroke

  • Headline Goes Here

    Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous

  • Headline Goes Here

    What do people do on the summer solstice?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Active ingredient in sunscreen could cause cancer