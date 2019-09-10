  • ‘Beautiful day' in Central Florida on Tuesday with high temps, dry conditions

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields says it will be beautiful day in Central Florida neighborhoods on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-90s and little to no chance of rain.

    "It'll be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine," Shields said.

    Tuesday's high is set to hit 93 with highs throughout the rest of the week sticking right around 90. 

    Shields said rain chances are minimal Tuesday, but will increase toward the end of the week as a system approaches in the tropics.

    Tuesday also marks the peak of hurricane season and two years since Hurricane Irma. Shields said there are a few disturbances in the tropics that could develop over the next several days, but no particular threats to Florida right now.

