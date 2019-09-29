Breezy, mostly dry conditions across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida can expect a breezy Sunday, and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 89 degrees.
"Mainly dry conditions across Central Florida, but we are going to watch for areas of clouds," said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.
Brief passing showers will increase the rain chance to 20% across Central Florida.
There are increased hazardous conditions near the coastline, with surf becoming a bit more dangerous.
There is "even a possibility of coastal flooding in low-lying areas, especially as we get closer to high tide," Crimi said.
For the remainder of the week, highs will remain in the upper 80s, and a 30% chance of rain is forecast due to an increase in tropical moisture.
