Brisk morning to warm up to beautiful Wednesday afternoon across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's forecast to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood on Wednesday. Chilly temperatures in the morning are slated to warm up to a picture-perfect day, with mild weather continuing throughout the week.
- High temperatures will be on a warming trend for the rest of the week hitting 74 on Wednesday, and touching 81 degrees by Friday.
- Sunny skies are forecast to stick around with no chance of rain until Saturday, when another cool front is forecast to blow through, dropping high temperatures on Sunday back into the low 70s.
Chilly starts, mild afternoons! It's an amazing fall pattern. pic.twitter.com/nCU7yjqSLt— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 20, 2019
WED NOV 20, 515 AM| Sunny and mild again today, with highs in the 70s. Moderate Risk of rip currents at area beaches today. Small Craft Exercise Caution over the Atlantic beyond 20 miles offshore. pic.twitter.com/kngciA6Xj9— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) November 20, 2019
EYE ON THE TROPICS
Tropical Storm Sebastien formed north of the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to move slowly northward during the next two days before dissipating. It does not represent a threat to the U.S. or any territory.
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
