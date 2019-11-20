  • Brisk morning to warm up to beautiful Wednesday afternoon across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It's forecast to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood on Wednesday. Chilly temperatures in the morning are slated to warm up to a picture-perfect day, with mild weather continuing throughout the week.

    • High temperatures will be on a warming trend for the rest of the week hitting 74 on Wednesday, and touching 81 degrees by Friday. 
    • Sunny skies are forecast to stick around with no chance of rain until Saturday, when another cool front is forecast to blow through, dropping high temperatures on Sunday back into the low 70s.

    EYE ON THE TROPICS

    Tropical Storm Sebastien formed north of the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to move slowly northward during the next two days before dissipating. It does not represent a threat to the U.S. or any territory. 

    Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

    Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central

