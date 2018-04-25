0 Brush fires creates smoky conditions, driving hazards in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are watching for any flare-ups from a brush fire that burned about 75 acres, not far from Disney World.

Firefighters have been monitoring the area throughout the night Tuesday and into Wednesday morning looking for hotspots.

Lightning from Monday's storms caused the fire, officials said.

Drivers on Interstate 4, State Road 417 and State Road 192 should expect smoky conditions Wednesday, according to Florida Forest Service Orlando.

Drivers have been warned to use caution in that area

Brush fire Triangle is sparking up flames Tuesday near Interstate 4, State Road 417 and State Road 192 in Osceola County, according to Florida Forest Service Orlando.

Officials said late Tuesday that the fire is 80 percent contained and has scorched 80 acres.

Brush fire near I-4 and State Road 417 Source: FFS Orlando Brush fire near I-4 and State Road 417 Source: FFS Orlando

>>> Track a detour near you <<<

Florida Forest Service on scene of 45 acre Brush Fire @ I-4 and 417. The Fire is 40% contained. Motorist should use “Extreme Caution” due to smoke possibly impacting the highway. Will Update. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/bYbDsioLXY — FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) April 25, 2018

In Volusia County, a brush fire spread to more than 100 acres, according to Florida Forest Service Bunnell.

The fire is 80 percent contained.

No homes are in danger and no roads have been closed.

#Break91Fire in Volusia County is now 40% contained and is estimated over 100 acres. PLEASE note acreage is an estimate. Still NO structures in danger and no road closures at this time. FHP is monitoring 95 for hazards. pic.twitter.com/UBnhvxNwCx — FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) April 25, 2018

In Lake County, a controlled burn created smoky conditions Tuesday that reached downtown Orlando.

The wind moved the smoke from southwest Lake County to metro Orlando.

The smoke dissipates after sunset.

>>> Download the free WFTV weather app <<<

Several viewers have called the WFTV newsroom to ask why downtown Orlando looks so smoky.

Certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the smoke should dissipate some after sunset.

Click here for a map of controlled burns in the state.

Here's another look at the smoke and the cities in the path. pic.twitter.com/OIlM7PXQLe — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) April 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.