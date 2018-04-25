  • Brush fires creates smoky conditions, driving hazards in Osceola County

    By: Tom Terry , Elyna Niles-Carnes , Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are watching for any flare-ups from a brush fire that burned about 75 acres, not far from Disney World. 

    Firefighters have been monitoring the area throughout the night Tuesday and into Wednesday morning looking for hotspots.

    Lightning from Monday's storms caused the fire, officials said.

    Drivers on Interstate 4, State Road 417 and State Road 192 should expect smoky conditions Wednesday, according to Florida Forest Service Orlando.

    Drivers have been warned to use caution in that area

    In Volusia County, a brush fire spread to more than 100 acres, according to Florida Forest Service Bunnell.

    The fire is 80 percent contained.

    No homes are in danger and no roads have been closed.

     

    In  Lake County, a controlled burn created smoky conditions Tuesday that reached downtown Orlando.

    The wind moved the smoke from southwest Lake County to metro Orlando.

    The smoke dissipates after sunset.

    Several viewers have called the WFTV newsroom to ask why downtown Orlando looks so smoky.

    Certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the smoke should dissipate some after sunset.

    Click here for a map of controlled burns in the state.

     

     

