Storms picked up late Monday afternoon. The west coast sea breeze reaching western portions of Orange County. Lots of lightning lining up from Marion to Osceola Counties.
These storms lost strength, gaining more coverage as they wind down. Shortly after sunset storms lost their steam and only a few showers lingered Central Florida before10 p.m.
Storms will cease by 10 p.m. across most of Central Florida. Lots of lightning west of Orlando. Stay indoors storms will lose intensity after sunset. #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/mW64KmKCfr— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 26, 2019
The high temperature reached 94 degrees at Orlando International Airport Monday afternoon.
The evening skies will be partly cloudy and a low temperature of 75 degrees.
Expect a similar setup for the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will be near the mid-90s and afternoon storms, some strong.
At the beach, the rip current risk is low.
We will continue to closely monitor Dorian. Although South Florida has been placed inside the cone of uncertainty, the margin of error for day 5 is over 200 miles. There are still a lot of unknowns about how Dorian will survive the strong wind shear and dry air in the Caribbean. We will have a much better idea about potential impacts to Central Florida by Wednesday.
Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
