Central Florida: Limited storm activity means a extra hot afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s going to be drier and hotter Thursday across Central Florida.
“After a stormy early week pattern, we’ll have a much quieter end of the week,” Severe Weather Center certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Related Headlines
There is a low chance for a pop up shower across Central Florida this afternoon. Only 30 percent of Central Florida will receive measurable rain Thursday afternoon.
We are trading off the extensive storm coverage, which cools us off, with more sunshine. More sunshine, means more heat. The high temperature will be 93 degrees.
The forecast for Thursday night is mostly clear with low temperatures int he mid-70s.
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
If you are heading to the beach, the rip currents are at low risk. Remember to use sunscreen and drink plenty of water.
The drier trend will extend over the weekend, expect between a 20 to 30 percent chance for showers and storms each day. High temperatures will be between 92-95 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel as it they were in the triple digits. Stay hydrated.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Check your 5-day weather forecast below:
Don’t burn your butt! Temperatures are going to soar the next few days - leaving some outdoor surfaces scorching hot! pic.twitter.com/8UE5RErSj9— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 20, 2019
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}