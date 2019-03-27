  • Central Florida: Morning with hail, blustery afternoon; seas, beach dangerous

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Update 1:30am

     

    Related Headlines

    Rain ends across Central Florida. Only a few more light showers are affecting the immediate coast of Brevard County, and these will be moving offshore shortly. 

    The wind is strong, not only along the coast, but also inland. Sustained winds at aroun 25 mph in some locations inland gusts could reach 30 mph in the afternoon. The coast could have gusts reachign 35 mph. 

     

    Please stay off the water. There are small craft, high surf, rip current advisories along our east coast Florida beaches. 

     

    SEE PHOTOS: Some residents wake up to the sound of hail Central Florida 

     

    STRONG WINDS, DANGEROUS CONDITIONS AT THE BEACH, SEA

    Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 30 mph, sustained winds between 20-25 mph.

    Marine conditions are dangerous along most of the east coast of Florida. The winds are very strong, producing high surf and small craft advisories, through Thursday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents will also be present along our beaches --swimmers are advised to stay out the water Wednesday and Thursday. 

    Winds will be from the northeast between 25-30 knots and stronger, to gale force, through Thursday morning. Seas will run between 12-15 feet. Beach erosion is also likely along our local beaches. 

     

     

     

     

    Update 11:00am

     

    Showers start to wind down in Orange County. There could still be some ponding near I-4 and downtown Orlando. Make sure to drive safely and never cross flooded roads, depth might be deeper than expected. 

     

    As forecast, showers and storms will continue to affect the coast longer and more severely. A flood advisory is in effect for Brevard County due to the relentless rain which have produced over 2 inches of rain and it continues to fall just before noon on Wednesday. 


    Canaveral Groves to Rockledge and Cocoa have received between 2 to 4 inches of rain. Additionally this area could receive between 1 to 2 inches through the early afternoon.

     

     

     

     

    SEE PHOTOS: Some residents wake up to the sound of hail Central Florida 

     

     

     

     

    STRONG WINDS, DANGEROUS CONDITIONS AT THE BEACH, SEA

    The winds will really start to pick up this morning through Thursday. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 30 mph, sustained winds between 15-20 mph. You might consider picking up loose items left in your yard or patio. 

    Marine conditions will be dangerous along most of the east coast of Florida. The winds will be very strong, producing high surf and small craft advisories, starting early on Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents will also be present along our beaches --swimmers are advised to stay out the water Wednesday and Thursday. 

    Winds will be from the northeast between 25-30 knots and stronger, to gale force, through Thursday morning. Seas will run between 12-15 feet. Beach erosion is also likely along our local beaches. 

     

    Check the water temperature at your favorite beach area

    Winds along the coastal areas

     

    High temperatures on Wednesday staying between the upper-60s to low-70s. For the rest of the week, temperatures across Central Florida will stay between 3-5 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will feel nice, with the winds from the north keeping the humidity low.

     

     

    Update 9:30am

     

    Although the showers have been spotty in the morning, a big cluster of moderate, and barely moving, showers have been focused over Orange County since before sunrise, spreading eastward. I-4 in Orange County is wet, slowing the morning commute for many Wednesday morning, minor flooding has been affecting parts around and near Downtown Orlando. Over 2 inches of rain has fallen and it continues to rain. 

     

     

     

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9

     

    More showers with embedded thunderstorms are entering Central Florida from the northwest. More rain could develop and arrive during the morning hours.

     

    A strong, slow moving storm produced hail in Leesburg around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, it moves to the southeast. Another cluster of storm follows and could also produce more hail in the same area over Brevard County. 

     

    SEE PHOTOS: Some residents wake up to the sound of hail Central Florida 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Widespread severe weather is not expected in the morning, but hail has triggered a severe storm warning just south of Titusville. Quarter and ping ping size hail could damage vehicles. 

     

     

     

    Rainfall could reach 2 inches in some locations. Generally, Central Florida should receive around half an inch, with some locations, especially along the coast, receiving around 2 inches. 

     

     

     

     

    The front has already moved to south Florida, but this rain is courtesy of a trough (a low-pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere) and a surface low-pressure system forming offshore to our east. 

     

    The winds will really start to pick up this morning through Thursday. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 30 mph, sustained winds between 15-20 mph. You might consider picking up loose items left in your yard or patio. 

    Marine conditions will be dangerous along most of the east coast of Florida. The winds will be very strong, producing high surf and small craft advisories, starting early on Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents will also be present along our beaches --swimmers are advised to stay out the water Wednesday and Thursday. 

    Winds will be from the northeast between 25-30 knots and stronger, to gale force, through Thursday morning. Seas will run between 12-15 feet. Beach erosion is also likely along our local beaches. 

     

    Check the water temperature at your favorite beach area

    Winds along the coastal areas

     

    High temperatures on Wednesday staying between the upper-60s to low-70s. For the rest of the week, temperatures across Central Florida will stay between 3-5 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will feel nice, with the winds from the north keeping the humidity low.

     

     

    Read more: 2018 records: 4th warmest globally; Orlando also ties in top spot

    WATCH MORE WEATHER FACTS AND HACKS

    Watch: 5-Day Forecast from Severe Weather Center 9 

     

     

     

     

     

    Not near a TV?
    Click here to watch Eyewitness News live on WFTV Now

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories