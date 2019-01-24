0 Central Florida: Severe storms damaged roofs, power lines, trees down; cool-down

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9:30 a.m. update

The storms have cleared Central Florida. Light showers could linger through noon and clouds will gradually clear by 3 p.m. A much drier and cool air mass will settle over Central Florida, temperatures will struggle to reach the low-70s during the afternoon. By 10 p.m., the mid-50s will prevail, but it could feel much cooler, as it will be very dry.

Friday will be a chilly day, starting off in the low 40s with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Some rural locations, especially north of Orlando, could wake up Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Weekend preview:

Saturday will be very nice, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. There will be more clouds and higher chances for showers Sunday as another front arrives.

Certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie will be live on Channel 9 starting at noon tracking the temperature changes.

8:30 a.m. update

As the sun rises, the damage in some neighborhood come to light.

Damage in Mascotte is evident with several trees down and aluminum roofs blown off. Power crews are in place fixing the downed power lines in this area.

Read more: Roofing, debris scattered on ground after strong storms hit Central Florida

These pics were taken on one Mascotte property. A small sample of the damage caused by this morning’s storm that rumbled through Central Florida. pic.twitter.com/zSCjEdgmqB — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 24, 2019

The damage in Mascotte, FL is extensive. Several homes and trees were hit hard by a possible tornado pic.twitter.com/qgeYZ4kgHx — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 24, 2019

Also damage in Sanford where there was damage on a roof of an industrial building.

Manager at Builders first source just told me he believes roof caved in. Building held lumber. All because of weather. More on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/aokLOelufT — Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) January 24, 2019

8 a.m. update

The solo storm that moved over Indian River County is moving toward southern Brevard County. Some rotation has been spotted on radar, triggering a tornado warning until 8:15 a.m. for eastern Indian River County and southern Brevard. Residents in Micco, Palm Bay and the Fellsmere area should take cover.

Take cover now: Tornado warning in effect for the southern #Brevard Co. until 8:15 a.m. Micco, Malabar, Palm Bay stay awarehttps://t.co/ntYvGjz0FK — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) January 24, 2019

7:30 a.m. update

There is a solo storm that has developed over western Indian County that has some rotation to it. The storms moves to the east- northeast, it could move to southern Brevard Co.

Storms have started to push toward the coast in Volusia and northern Brevard co.

If you are along I-4 rain is still affecting the area, but the strong wind threat has greatly diminish.

Streets could have some ponding, make sure to take your time on the roads.

7:00 a.m. update

Storms have moved east of I-4 and continue to move eastward at about 50 mph.

Several traffic accidents have been reported on Central Florida roads. Make sure to use caution on the roads.

Reports of power lines and trees down as well as some minor structural damage to a home have been reported near the intersection of Honeycut Road and Tuscanooga Road in Mascotte. Loose cows on the road also reported.

Power lines & trees down & some minor structural damage to a home have been reported near the intersection of Honeycut Rd & Tuscanooga Rd in Mascotte. Loose cows on the road also reported. 🐮🐄

This could be straight line damage, not necessarily a tornadohttps://t.co/ntYvGjz0FK — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) January 24, 2019

Going through rain totals and we are seeing some big numbers! There's more to come as this storm continues to push across Central FL pic.twitter.com/b8WwAJWiFw — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 24, 2019

6:30 a.m. update

The strong line of storms have moved over Metro Orlando and continues to race to the west between 50-55 mph. The I-4 corridor is under storms through Lakeland, pockets of heavy lightning clustered in some places.

We are continuing to monitor this line of storms as they have a history of producing damaging winds above 60 mph and they could have some rotation prompting a tornado warning.



Please stay weather aware and if possible delay your commute until these storms have moved east of your location and the location you are heading to.

Line of very heavy rain and strong winds moving across a BIG portion of Central FL. I'm timing the rain out for you on @wftv NOW pic.twitter.com/cMnBuwajqQ — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 24, 2019

Daytona Beach Airport reported a 48 mph gust

Sanford Airport reported a 39 mph wind gust from the southwest.

Be cautious on the roads please. #stormalert9https://t.co/ntYvGjz0FK — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) January 24, 2019

6:10 a.m. update

Severe storms have entered Central Florida Thursday morning. Warnings have been issued for parts northwest of Orlando since around 5:30 a.m., as the line of severe storms moves to the east-southeast.

Newly Issued: Severe Thuderstorm Warning for portions of Orange, Volusia, Seminole and all of Lake counties. Toof and siding damage possible, with winds near 60 mph. moving ENE at 55mph #Sandford #Apopka #Ocoee #AltamonteSprings #Orlando @WFTVWeather pic.twitter.com/0m6EEUdPr4 — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 24, 2019

Leesburg Airport has reported wind gusts of 39 and 44 mph.



Storms are moving west between 50-55 mph, this movement along with their strength could produce winds above 40 mph and stronger gusts, above 55 mph.

These storms also could have some rotation and are capable of producing tornadoes. There was some rotation spotted earlier along the northern coast of Flagler County.

Make sure you take your time if you are heading out early on the roads. If possible, wait until the line of storms move south or east of your location. Still exercise caution on the streets as they will be wet roads and strong winds.

Occasional rain showers are likely throughout the afternoon, and the clouds will allow the temperatures to stay in the low 70s. The cold front will clear the area by the evening and the temperatures will quickly fall after sunset as drier air settles in.

Future Track showing best time for rain and strong to possibly severe storms around daybreak on Thursday! We know what happens mixing cars and rain together, so make sure you have our @WFTVWeather app for heavy rain and lightning alerts. pic.twitter.com/MsdbR2V96K — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) January 22, 2019

Certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie is live on Channel 9 tracking the severe weather.





