0 Central Florida: Severe storms likely; threats, timing

Severe thunderstorms will continue to threaten Central Florida during the afternoon through early evening Sunday.

Although it might be clear (and very muggy) from Orange County southward toward Metro Orlando (and south) during the next few hours.

Watch: Live Doppler 9 radar

THE THREATS

Lightning will be a threat with all thunderstorms. You must know that lightning is not criterion for a severe storm warning to be issued, but lightning can be fatal. The storms could produce damaging wind gusts above 60 mph and hail. There is also the threat for some isolated tornadoes to develop.

Lightning can strike over 10 miles from the base of a thunderstorm. It might be sunny where you are, and lightning can still reach you. Make sure you stay weather aware.

Since the storms will be expanding and not have much movement, there is the threat for flooding in parts of Central Florida, especially where the storms become more persistent and over poor drainage areas. Stay away from flooded roads, you don't know how deep the waters may be.

We run a slight risk of severe storms today...



Hail & damaging winds are possible. There is a low end chance of an isolated tornado.



Hail & damaging winds are possible. There is a low end chance of an isolated tornado.

Stay weather aware today! Thank you!



If you are under a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning head to the lowest level of your home, in a central room, away from doors and windows.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The science behind this active setup

Several ingredients are in place to make these storms stronger, numerous and severe.

First, in the upper levels of the atmosphere a low-pressure system has cut off from the main jet stream, and it has traveled far enough south (to Georgia) to inject lots of instability into the area, reaching the northern half of Florida.

Second, a cold front, which is losing its punch and will become stationary during the next few days north of Florida, continues to push instability into the area as well.

This is a typical setup during the fall season. It is unusual for upper-level low-pressure systems to get cut off during the summer months this far south, as the jet stream is usually across much northerly latitudes this time of the year.

Las condiciones del tiempo están favorables para tornase severas rápidamente en #Florida Central. Manténgase informado y alerta.

Descargue nuestro app GRATIS del tiempo https://t.co/iOuUgcFTkt para recibir alertas del tiempo y rayos y ver los detalles sobre el pronóstico. pic.twitter.com/zXlJAuZxis — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 22, 2018

TIMING

Storms will be expanding in coverage through the afternoon hours. Once they develop, they will not be moving much, as there will be plenty of instability to keep them going and not much wind to push them away. By 4 p.m., storms will likely reach Metro Orlando and would have already been over Seminole County; by this time,storms could also be entering Brevard County.

By 5 p.m., northern Osceola County will likely be dealing with some strong, or perhaps even severe, storms. By 6 p.m., there will likely be storms scattered across Central Florida from Volusia County towards Lake, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola and even northern Polk County.

By 10 p.m. is when we expect storms to begin to lose their punch. Also by this time, storms will finally be moving to the south and become more isolated, clearing Central Florida by 2 a.m.

Meteorologists Eboni Deon, Irene Sans and George Waldenberger will monitor these storms through the afternoon hours on our digital platforms and will cut programming as needed as these storms become severe.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger will be live at 6 p.m. on Eyewitness News Channel 9.

No clouds yet in Melbourne pic.twitter.com/5Of5tKjAgW — the nameless 1 (@cssardinas) July 22, 2018

