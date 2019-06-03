0 Chance for scattered afternoon storms; stay hydrated, muggy

Rain is back in the forecast across Central Florida this week.

After an extended dry spell for much of the area, rain chances are back in the forecast with at least 20 percent of Central Florida to receive measurable rain.

Monday afternoon's storms will be morning from west to east. The west wind also bringing hot conditions across the area.

“It’s nice to be talking about a wetter pattern ahead across Central Florida,” said Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie.

Monday’s forecast calls for a warm start with hot and muggy conditions during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s, but with the humidity they will feel as if they were in the mid to upper 90s for some locations.

On average, the rainy season starts at the end of May. The month of May started wet, but the rain came to a hault during the last couple of weeks of the month. We will monitor the afternoon storms on WFTV.com and on our free WFTV Weather app. Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger is in for chief meteorologist Tom Terry and will be live starting at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

THE TROPICS

There is a 60 percent chance for tropical development ove the western Gulf of Mexico. If a tropical system develops it is forecast to bring rain over to Texas, staying well away from Florida.

Storms are already bubbling up just west of us, and by 3pm, we'll see scattered showers and storms across Central Florida.

