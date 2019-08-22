Changes ahead: Earliest sunset since April as summer winds down

ORLANDO, Fla. - Summer is winding down, but the hot temperatures continue in Central Florida.
“Drier weather has returned, which means we’ll be even hotter. Many spots inland will be in the middle 90s,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The average high temperature will reach 93 degrees, with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain.
“There will still be a few storms this afternoon, but only a 30% chance. With that said, there are signs of changes. The sunset is now before 8 p.m. for the first time since April. Autumn starts in a month,” Shields said.
Partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the evening with an average low temperature of 75 degrees.
Meanwhile, in the tropics, a disturbance offshore of Georgia and the Carolinas might develop this weekend but will move away from Florida.
At the beach, the rip current risk is low.
