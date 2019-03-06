0 Stay bundled: Day starts cold, stays chilly through afternoon

It's been a very cold night across Central Florida. The winds remained slightly above 10 mph, making the temperatures feel between 5 to 8 degrees below what the thermometer marked.

By sunrise Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low 40s. Areas north and northwest of Orange County could drop the mid- to upper- 30s, but it will feel much colder.

A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia and northern Brevard Counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday

Across rural areas north and northwest of Orange County, such as Marion County, temperatures will feel as if they are in the upper 20s. Light frost could develop.

Wednesday will be a crisp day, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. The cold will stay for Wednesday night as well, as the low temperatures will once again drop to the 40s.

By Thursday temperatures will start to rebound. Average high temperatures for this time of the year for Orlando are in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Be ready tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Temps will be in the low 40s across Orange Co., but they will feel like the low 30s!! 🥶🥶🥶🥶

North west of Orange Co, rural areas could have frost. https://t.co/lZktNrUAfQ pic.twitter.com/6684GNJfzA — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 5, 2019

ROUGH SEAS

Across the marine area, local waters and offshore, there is a small craft advisory in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon. The winds from the north-northwesth up to 20 knots and seas could reach 7 feet across local water and up to 7 to 8 feet offshore.

TRENDING NOW:

Read more:

Bee advised: Warm weather, blooming flowers cause early start to swarm season

2018 records: 4th warmest globally; Orlando also ties in top spot

By Friday the high temperatures will be creeping back to the upper 70s to low 80s, and the easterly wind flow will introduce humidity again across Central Florida.

Certified meteorologist Brian Shields is live starting at 5 a.m. on Channel 9, tracking what will likely be the last major cool-down this season.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9

© 2019 Cox Media Group.