Chilly night, huge dose of spring coming up

After a cold Valentine's Day morning across Central Florida, where the minimum temperatures were flirting with the freezing point across Marion County and in the mid- to upper 40s across Orange, Volusia and Osceola counties, the afternoon remained very nice and comfortable with highs reaching the low 70s across much of the area.

During this time of the year, average high temperatures are between 72 and 73 degrees and the lows are around the low 50s, so this afternoon and tonight will be typical for this time of the year.

The winds will be shifted from the northeast Thursday afternoon, but it will take another 24 hours for more heat and humidity to move over Central Florida.

Temperatures in the 80s will return with a vengeance this weekend and stay for the next week. A warm front will increase the chance for high temperatures, up to the low 80s, on Friday, with a chance for scattered showers. The next cold front will make it to the Panhandle but will struggle to make it to Central Florida. The clouds will keep temperatures in the mid-70s to upper 70s Saturday, with a chance for scattered showers. We will continue to monitor this system; if it gets closer to Central Florida, it could shift our winds and bring us slightly cooler temperatures Saturday.

