0 Climate: In-depth analysis of summer rankings; what's to come

ORLANDO, Fla. - In the heat of the summer months it is easy to talk about hot temperatures, but extreme hot temperatures and its collateral effects have brought much more to the weather news world in July. Let’s review some statistics about the month of July globally, nationally and locally.



July in the contiguous US.

The temperatures:

The first seven months of the year temperatures were above average, making it the 11th warmest months to date. This marks the 25th consecutive year where January through July months (the first 7 months of the year) have been above the 20st century average.

FACT: Stretch from May, June and July was the hottest on record for the lower 48 (NOAA)

The average temperature for July in the contiguous U.S was 75.5 degrees, that’s 1.9 degrees above the months average high. It was the 11th warmest July on record. In the entire nation, daily warm temperatures outpaced cold temperatures in July; for every five daily warm records there was one record for cold temperature.



FACT: California had their warmest July on Record (124-year history)

So far, this year temperatures have had large swings month to month east of the Rockies. Arizona and New Mexico had record warm temperatures so far, this year.

Local temperature rankings

Average temperatures were close to their average value for the month of July. Orlando’s average temperature was 82.3 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the 23rd warmest on record. Daytona Beach’s average temperature was 81.7 degrees, the 16th warmest on record for this location.

FACT: Florida had its 13th warmest July on record

EXTRA FACT: Florida's July 2018 becomes the 60th consecutive month with above average temperatures

The Precipitation:

As far as rainfall, the lower 48 stayed near-to- slightly above average rainfall. There were some extremes within this average range. It was very wet across parts of the northeast, especially for parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland. In fact, it as the 2nd wettest July on record for Maryland. The monsoon brought above average precipitation across the southwest. Very dry conditions prevailed in the northwest, were below average conditions persisted.

Near average precipitation and cooler conditions across the northern plains, has resulted in high corn crops, but drought just to the south of the Midwest has resulted in drought conditions which has affected crop production.

Local precipitation rankings

Daytona Beach received 8.98 inches of rain in the month of July, making it the 18th wettest July for this station. Orlando received 9.24 inches, reaching the 34th spot with the highest July rainfall on record.



Drought currently:

At the end of July 34.1% of the United States was is in a drought. The drought expanded in Hawaii and Puerto Rico, reaching abnormally dry conditions. In Puerto Rico thick layers of Saharan Dust covered the Islands, and the neighboring Caribbean islands several times during this period, limiting shower and thunderstorm activity. El Niño in the winter will likely make this drought worse if it persists during the next few months in Puerto Rico and the rest of the Caribbean Islands.

California Wildfires

Significant fire potential likely to continue through November, as it will likely to stay warmer and drier than normal. Lightning has not been much of an issue in the west which has sparked fires. The human factor has sparked fires and the natural conditions, such as droughts have caused the fires to propagate.

How did they get here?

The temperatures continue to rise. At night time, temperatures drop, and the humidity tends to go up, allowing vegetation to become a bit moister. But if the temperatures remain high, the humidity remains lower, therefore increasing the chances for fires to continue, impacting the firefighting operations, increasing fires and smoke production.

FACT: 6 of California’s most destructive fires have happened in the last year, since 2017.

THE OUTLOOK THROUGH NOVEMBER

EL NIÑO, THE WEST AND THE TROPICS

During an El Niño winter the Jetstream is displaced more south, enhancing more storm activity along California. Rain can aid vegetation growth, then followed by more fuel for future fires in the following year.

Some of the El Niño effects could be limiting tropical activity in the Atlantic during the last stretch of the hurricane season. According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center strength can be weak or moderate. The likelihood of El Niño occurring can be forecast, but no forecast is produced about El Niño’s strength.

As of now, the forecast calls for a high chance for this pattern to develop, but it is less likely that we will see a strong El Niño in the winter.

