Clouds returning as cold front approaches Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's another warm and dry afternoon across Central Florida Tuesday.
The humidity and moisture are returning across Central Florida, the day will remain partly cloudy and much more humid than previous days. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s.
More clouds will stay overnight, keeping the low temperature around 72 degrees.
There is a chance for brief light showers Tuesday evening as there is a cold front approaching the region. Higher rain chances are in the forecast for Wednesday after noon. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out.
On Thursday, the weather will improve across much of the area. Osceola and Brevard counties will stay with some clouds and light showers, but from Metro Orlando northward, the weather will be mostly stable. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.
At the beach, the rip current risk is moderate.
"Northeasterly swells will result in a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents at area beaches today," according to the National Weather Service.
NWS said to make sure beachgoers swim near a lifeguard.
Beautiful shot this morning from Daytona Beach. pic.twitter.com/5NoVDO1J8h— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) October 15, 2019
Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
