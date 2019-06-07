Cloudy and (slightly) cooler: Rain chances increasing over the weekend

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Higher rain chances mean (slightly) cooler temperatures across Central Florida on Friday and into the weekend.
Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across Central Florida with rain chances ranging between 50 and 70 percent through Sunday.
“When the weekend’s all said and done, we could look for area-wide 1 to 3 inches of rain around Central Florida,” Crimi said.
She said the best chances of rain and storm activity are in the central and eastern areas.
Afternoon storm chances are forecast to stick around throughout next week with highs in the low 90s.
As always, she said, remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.
Check your full five-day forecast below:
