0 Cloudy weekend, scattered showers; below average temps next week

This will be the first weekend of spring break for many kids in Central Florida and there are lots of events going on, don’t let the rain or the cooler temperatures catch you off-guard.

A strong cold front will be making its way down through Florida this weekend, but the clouds will linger even after the cold front passes our area.

Friday evening Forecast

After a toasty afternoon, temperatures will remain warm overnight. The wind will continue from the south- southeast between 5-10 mph.

The high pressure system will move away from Florida, allowing a cold front to sweep through the Sunshine state early this weekend. This will not be the typical front that leaves weather nice and sunny afterward its passage; clouds will linger throughout the weekend. Rain chances increases Saturday evening through Sunday.

It was a warm Friday.

Saturday’s Forecast

The front will pass during the morning hours. Clouds will begin to build front the early morning hours and stay put through the weekend. A few scattered showers are likely to develop through the day, becoming more numerous during the evening hours through Sunday night.

Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s. As the cooler air dips in, temperatures overnight will drop to the low 60s by sunrise Sunday morning.

Sunday’s Forecast

Numerous showers during the early morning and throughout the afternoon Sunday could produce around 1 inch accumulations and some areas slightly higher amounts where rain becomes more persistent. It will be a cloudy day, with temperatures struggling to reach the low 70s in the afternoon and the winds from the north-northeast between 5 to 10 mph.

Next week’s forecast

The chance for some isolated showers will stay in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. In fact, the clouds will still linger through most of the day Monday. The morning will be chilly, Central Florida waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s and the clouds staying put through most of the afternoon will keep keep the high temperatures in the low 70s. About 30 percent of Central Florida should receive measurable rain Monday.

