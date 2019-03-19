0 Coastal showers, clearing inland; sun returns Wednesday, beach hazards continue

Rain has affected most of central Florida throughout Tuesday afternoon.The showers will gradually taper off tonight and sunshine (mainly inland) will come back for the rest of the work. Spring breakers will joy the sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. The beaches will remain dangerous as the winds will continue to be strong, with a slight chance for showers along the coast Wednesday.





DOPPLER 9: TRACK THE SHOWERS

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WFTV WEATHER APP HERE

A few more showers develop for our p.m. drive and this evening...tomorrow, a few showers linger, mainly near our beaches. #WFTV #Florida #Orlando #FLwx pic.twitter.com/NeJaCvKnmy — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) March 19, 2019

Showers have become more scattered by the late afternoon and will continue to become more scarce tonight. As forecast, there were some isolated locations where rainfall approached 1 inch.

Hazaradous seas - Be safe spring breakers!

Strong winds will continue to affect local and offshore waters Wednesday. A small craft advisory in effect for all local and offshore waters, seas between 5 to 7 feet. The winds will be from the north-northeast at about 20 knots. The small craft advisory will be in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon.

High surf advisories are in effect along Flagler County beaches to the north. With the winds shifting from the east, there is a high risk of rip currents along the east Central Florida beaches through sunset. Coastal Flagler County could experience some flooding, especially in low-lying areas near the shore during high tides.

It's (almost) time to leave work. Remember it is illegal to drive with your hazard lights/flashers/ emergency lights on just because it is raining. Spread the word. #stormalert9https://t.co/5buRpIb2da pic.twitter.com/RxVJcian35 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 19, 2019

The sun returns

The sun will return on Wednesday. Highs will remain comfortable and below average, in the low 70s. Lows will be between the mid- to upper 50s. There is still a chance for showers along the coast on Wednesday as there will still be some moisture lingering in the area.

A high pressure system will take over, in the surface and aloft, allowing the sunshine to reign through the end of the work-week into the weekend, temperatures around average for this time of the year in the upper 70s.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9

© 2019 Cox Media Group.