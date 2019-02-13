0 Cold, clear night; frost advisory in effect for parts of Central Florida

Temperatures have started to fall across Central Florida. As the clouds also decrease, the temperatures will continue to fall to the mid to upper 40s across Metro Orlando.

Colder temperatures, in the low to mid-40s are expected in the suburbs north and west of Orlando. Marion County is under a frost advisory, temperatures will drop between 33 and 38 degrees during 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Frost could harm sensitive vegetation.

The morning temperatures along the coast will be in the low 50s. Winds will relax Thursday and be mainly from the north-northeast between 5 mph and 10 mph.

The winds will shift once again late Thursday, as there will be another system trying to come

our way. First a warm front will increase high temperatures for Friday back to the low 80s, with a chance for scattered showers. The next cold front will make it to the Panhandle but will struggle to make it to Central Florida. The clouds will keep temperatures in the mid-70s to upper 70s Saturday, with a chance for scattered showers. We will continue to monitor this system; if it gets closer to Central Florida, it could shift our winds and bring us slightly cooler high temperatures Saturday.

