Cold front dips temps across Central Florida to begin work week

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures to Central Florida as we begin the work week.
Temperatures will reach a high in the upper to mid-60s with some breeze. A low Monday night in many areas will fall into the mid 30s.
Tuesday's morning air could be the coldest air we've seen yet this season in Central Florida, with some spots seeing temperatures in the 30s.
Several water parks around Central Florida have announced they'll be closed for Monday and Tuesday due to the cold air.
Warmer temperatures are expected to return to the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the week.
