0 Cold front: Rain picks up tonight; dangerous seas, life-threatening rip currents

The early afternoon will remain mostly stable but with the clouds increasing during the late afternoon. There is a slight chance for light showers to develop during the afternoon. The winds will keep the high temperatures Tuesday afternoon a bit less warm, only reaching the low 80s --and some places even staying in the upper-70s.



Overnight expect more clouds and the chance for showers to grow. There is no severe weather expected to pop across the region as the front sweeps over Florida, but there will be a chance of isolated storms Wednesday morning, especially along the east coast.

Showers and isolated storms will affect the morning commute on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 30 mph, sustained winds between 15-20 mph. You might consider picking up loose items left in your yard or patio.

It will be wet, windy and cooler tomorrow! Winds will be gusting over 30 mph...minor each erosion likely. We'll warm up again by the weekend! pic.twitter.com/p22fxLybQ8 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 26, 2019

Marine conditions will be dangerous along most of the east coast of Florida. The winds will be very strong, producing high surf and small craft advisories, starting early on Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents will also be present along our beaches --swimmers are advised to stay off the water Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds will be from the northeast between 25-30 knots and stronger, to gale force, through Thursday morning. Seas between 12-15 feet. Beach erosion is also likely along our local beaches.

Winds will really pick up in 24 hours. You might consider picking up loose items in your yard/patio. Gusts would reach 30mph. Dangerous conditions in our beaches and at sea. #Stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/qRzHCBmiru — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 26, 2019

After the cold front passes, temperatures across Central Florida will stay between 3-5 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will feel nice, with the winds from the north keeping the humidity low.

There is still a few weeks left in the dry season, but... overall the east coast from Brevard south with the worse (and only) drought in #Florida. Not bad. We've had worst drought before. #flwx pic.twitter.com/IdIZOPA2GU — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 25, 2019

