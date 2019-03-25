  • Cold front to bring rain, cooldown; gusty winds Wednesday

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Enjoy the warm start to the week, because a cold front is on the way that will bring rain and knock down temperatures a few degrees.

     

    High temperatures reached the mid- to upper 80s areawide. The skies were mostly sunny and will remain clear overnight.

     

    On Tuesday, the cloud coverage will increase late in the day as a cold front approach. We are not expecting severe weather to pop across the region as the front sweeps over Florida, but there will be a chance of isolated storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, especially along the east coast. High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach the low to mid-80s.

     

     

     

    Wednesday will start wet, but the showers will gradually diminish during the morning hours, leading to a much cooler and partly sunny afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 25 mph.

     

    Marine conditions will deteriorate as the winds pick up. Small crafts should exercise caution and swimmers must swim near a lifeguard.

     

    After the cold front passes, temperatures across Central Florida will stay between 3-5 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will feel nice with the winds from the north keeping the humidity low.

     

     

     

     

     

