0 Cold front to bring rain, cooldown; gusty winds Wednesday

Enjoy the warm start to the week, because a cold front is on the way that will bring rain and knock down temperatures a few degrees.

High temperatures reached the mid- to upper 80s areawide. The skies were mostly sunny and will remain clear overnight.

On Tuesday, the cloud coverage will increase late in the day as a cold front approach. We are not expecting severe weather to pop across the region as the front sweeps over Florida, but there will be a chance of isolated storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, especially along the east coast. High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach the low to mid-80s.

Central Florida: Area-wide rain is in the forecast this week. Higher amounts along the east coast are likely. Read forecast here: https://t.co/xiCr3pigx8 pic.twitter.com/sJY5eXAxwK — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 25, 2019

Wednesday will start wet, but the showers will gradually diminish during the morning hours, leading to a much cooler and partly sunny afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 25 mph.

Marine conditions will deteriorate as the winds pick up. Small crafts should exercise caution and swimmers must swim near a lifeguard.

After the cold front passes, temperatures across Central Florida will stay between 3-5 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will feel nice with the winds from the north keeping the humidity low.

There is still a few weeks left in the dry season, but... overall the east coast from Brevard south with the worse (and only) drought in #Florida. Not bad. We've had worst drought before. #flwx pic.twitter.com/IdIZOPA2GU — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 25, 2019

