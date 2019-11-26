  • Cold start develops into beautiful, warmer Tuesday across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said a chilly start will develop into a beautiful, sunny day across Central Florida on Tuesday as temperatures in the region continue to gradually warm up.

    • Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 75.
    • Wednesday: Temperatures top out at 80 as sunny skies continue.
    • Thanksgiving: Highs reach 81 with mostly sunny skies and a low of 61.
    • Black Friday: Clear skies for shoppers, as highs remain in the low 80s to close out the week with no chance of rain.

    Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

    Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central

