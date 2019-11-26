Cold start develops into beautiful, warmer Tuesday across Central Florida

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said a chilly start will develop into a beautiful, sunny day across Central Florida on Tuesday as temperatures in the region continue to gradually warm up.
- Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 75.
- Wednesday: Temperatures top out at 80 as sunny skies continue.
- Thanksgiving: Highs reach 81 with mostly sunny skies and a low of 61.
- Black Friday: Clear skies for shoppers, as highs remain in the low 80s to close out the week with no chance of rain.
