After the passage of a weak cold front temperatures today will be slightly above average. It will feel much more comfortable than yesterday becuase humidity will be lower.
NASA prepares for liftoff to moon, deep space
MARINE CONDITIONS
Winds will be from the north-northeast Tuesday around 15 knots near shore and between 15 to 20 knots offshore, the seas offshore up to 6 feet.
There is a chance for a light shower to develop along the Brevard coast as the cold slowly makes its way southward Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s, with the winds from the north between 8 to 12 mph.
The rest of the week
The work week will end with similar weather to how it started. There will be a gradual increase in temperatures through the week. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s by Friday.
The weekend, rain and a strong cold
Higher rain coverage is in the forecast just in time for the weekend. A stronger cold front is in the forecast for late Saturday. Clouds and rain will hold the high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s and about half of Central Florida will have measurable rain, holding through Sunday afternoon.
We will continue to monitor the evolution of this next cold front and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News on Channel 9 and on WFTV.com/weather.
