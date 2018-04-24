  • Controlled burn creates smoky conditions in downtown Orlando

    By: Tom Terry , Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A controlled burn in Lake County has created smoky conditions Tuesday in downtown Orlando.

    The wind has moved the smoke from southwest Lake County to metro Orlando.

     

    Several viewers have called the WFTV Newsroom to ask why downtown Orlando looks so smoky.

    Certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the smoke should dissipate some after sunset.

    Click here for a map of controlled burns in the state.

     

     

