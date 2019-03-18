0 Cool, cloudy day across Central Florida; more rain to come for some

The clouds are here to stay, at least for the start of the work week.

A thick layer of clouds will stay put on Monday holding the temperatures in the low 70s across Central Florida. There is a chance for a few light, scattered showers; about 30 percent of Central Florida should receive measurable rain on Monday. Most of the showers during the afternoon will remain focused along the coast.

DOPPLER 9: TRACK THE SHOWERS

Strong winds will be affecting local and offshore waters. There is a small craft advisory in effect for all local and offshore waters, seas between 5 to 7 feet. The winds will be from the north at about 20 knots. The small craft advisory will be in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon.

By Monday evening showers will increase in coverage mainly south of Orlando, slowly moving northward, remaining light to moderate. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WFTV WEATHER APP HERE

Nice cool day, thanks to the clouds.

Temperatures will remain between 8-10 degrees below normal for the next 3 days.

Heads-up! More rain starting tonight. pic.twitter.com/MoQx7QuEZK — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 18, 2019

Moderate showers will continue through late Tuesday afternoon. The roads will remain wet during the morning commute, especially south of Metro Orlando. During the afternoon the showers will try to move north, but the winds coming from the north will keep the showers mainly over Orange, Osceola, Brevard. Some showers might make it to Seminole County sporadically. High temperatures will remain cool, reaching the mid- to upper 60s.

The sun will come out again starting on Wednesday. Highs will remain comfortable and below average, in the low 70s. Lows will be between the mid- to upper 50s. A high pressure system will keep the sun shining through the week into the weekend.

Oh those stubborn clouds...and that wind today at Daytona Beach. pic.twitter.com/5xtYzRdB3q — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) March 18, 2019

Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger will be timing the rain for the next 24-36 hours, starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 9 Eyewitness news.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9

© 2019 Cox Media Group.