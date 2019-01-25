ORLANDO, Fla. - The cold air has arrived and it will settle in over Florida for longer than usual -- all courtesy of a series of re-enforcing fronts that will help keep the temperatures below average.
More from Severe Weather Center 9:
Highs today Friday will only reach 61 degrees under sunny skies. The winds out of the north between 10 to 15 mph will continue to provide very dry air, which will help bring temperatures down quick right after sunset. Keep the boots and jacket on -- at 10 p.m. the temperatures will be in the low 50s.
WATCH MORE WEATHER FACTS AND HACKS
Watch: 5-Day Forecast from Severe Weather Center 9
The front that swept over the state Thursday will try to retract northward and some energy will produce showers again over Central Florida. We are not expecting severe weather with this round of showers, but heavier amounts of rain will be focused south of Orlando. This will keep the northerly flow in place, and along with more clouds, the temperatures Sunday will only reach 60 degrees.
Next work week:
Nice conditions stay put Monday and most of the day Tuesday. There is another front set to arrive on Tuesday. As of now, there will be a low chances of rain, but it will bring another cooldown.
Certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie will be live on Channel 9 starting at noon tracking the temperature changes.
HAVE PHOTOS OF STORM DAMAGE? Tweet them using #stormalert9 and we may use them on-air and online. https://t.co/uxTrY1JH4X pic.twitter.com/VpDiBWBFgA— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 24, 2019
Follow the team from Severe Weather Center 9:
- Tom Terry, chief meteorologist
- Kassandra Crimi
- Rusty McCranie
- Irene Sans
- Brian Shields
- George Waldenberger
Not near a TV?
Click here to watch Eyewitness News live on WFTV Now
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}