Cooldown expected as front moves through Central Florida

After nine consecutive days of temperatures in the 80s in Orlando, we’re finally tracking a cool front.
It’s been much hotter than normal for February for more than a week in Central Florida.
Temperatures have been averaging almost 7 degrees warmer than normal.
#CoolFront approaching now!#WFTV #Florida #Orlando #FLwx pic.twitter.com/MmL7zqyNZH— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) February 24, 2019
A welcome cooldown is on the way, but it won’t be substantially cold or particularly long-lasting.
In true Florida fashion, daytime temperatures should fall to the 70s starting Monday.
As of Sunday afternoon, as Melbourne hit 90 degrees, the cool front was already approaching, nearing Gainesville.
The front will bring a few isolated showers as it moves through Central Florida this evening.
By Monday morning as you head back to work, the front will have passed, and temperatures will feel a touch cooler and not as humid.
Monday afternoon should be pleasant, with highs only in the low to mid 70s; however, winds will be gusty from the northeast.
Another series of fronts will approach Tuesday through the rest of the week, prompting an unsettled weather pattern with off and-on rain chances that may bring some of us another inch of rain by next weekend.
Tomorrow will be windy also, but the winds shift out of the north to northeast. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/VylyOk02UD— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) February 24, 2019
Wait, what is that?— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) February 24, 2019
40s in Marion County, #Florida by morning?#WFTV #FLwx #Orlando pic.twitter.com/lRG26AmJx2
